More Positive Tests, Another Series Called Off

(Newser) – Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team's four-game series at Detroit. The series was to have been played Tuesday through Thursday. "We know this is very real, and we know it moves quickly and it moves silently, but it can infect a lot of people fast," Cardinals executive John Mozeliak said. Five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms, he said; the others had headaches, cough, sniffles, and low-grade fever. None require hospitalization so far, Mozeliak said. St. Louis has been in quarantine since Thursday, the AP reports. While all the members of the Cardinals' traveling party who tested positive have returned home, the rest remain isolated in their Milwaukee hotel rooms. The team is being tested daily. St. Louis last played July 29 and is due to play Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs.

The first team to deal with a coronavirus outbreak, the Miami Marlins, blames a false sense of security. CEO Derek Jeter said Monday that none of the 21 members of the team's traveling party who tested positive, including at least 18 players, is seriously ill, per the AP. Following an MLB investigation, Jeter said, it's impossible to know how the virus spread. "Guys were around each other, they got relaxed and they let their guard down," Jeter said. "They were getting together in groups. They weren't wearing masks as much as they should have. They weren’t social distancing. The entire traveling party got a little too comfortable.” The Marlins' season is scheduled to resume Tuesday at Baltimore after a hiatus of more than a week. Jeter hopes players follow the guidelines. "We’ve been given an opportunity to hit the reset button," he said. “I hope people look at what happened to us and use that as a warning to see how quickly this is able to spread if you're not following the protocols 100%." (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)

