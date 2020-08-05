Google+ Users, You Could Be in the Money

(Newser) – Former Google+ users could be eligible for a settlement due to leaked data, but go ahead and spend it all in one place because it's about $12. Americans who used the social media platform that was active between 2011 and 2019 have begun receiving emails announcing a $7.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that took issue with Google's approach to securing data. As part of the settlement—first revealed in January—Americans who had a Google+ account between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, and had "non-public Profile Information exposed as a result of the software bugs" in October and December of 2018 can file a claim to receive up to $12, per Mashable. The payment depends on the number of claims filed. And filing a claim means waiving your right to sue Google over the issue, per USA Today. Claims must be received by Oct. 8. (Read more Google stories.)