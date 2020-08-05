 
X

Google+ Users, You Could Be in the Money

About $12 worth in a class action lawsuit
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 5, 2020 8:33 AM CDT

(Newser) – Former Google+ users could be eligible for a settlement due to leaked data, but go ahead and spend it all in one place because it's about $12. Americans who used the social media platform that was active between 2011 and 2019 have begun receiving emails announcing a $7.5 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that took issue with Google's approach to securing data. As part of the settlement—first revealed in January—Americans who had a Google+ account between January 1, 2015 and April 2, 2019, and had "non-public Profile Information exposed as a result of the software bugs" in October and December of 2018 can file a claim to receive up to $12, per Mashable. The payment depends on the number of claims filed. And filing a claim means waiving your right to sue Google over the issue, per USA Today. Claims must be received by Oct. 8. (Read more Google stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.