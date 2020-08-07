3 University Soccer Players Kicked Off Team After Party

(Newser) – Three University of Louisville men's soccer players are off the team after organizing a party blamed for dozens of coronavirus infections, university authorities say. The university says the three players booted off the team are believed to be "primarily responsible" for the off-campus party, which has been linked to at least 29 infections among Cardinals athletes, NBC reports. Three other team members have been suspended and the school has shut down activities related to men's and women's soccer, volleyball, and field hockey for at least two weeks, reports CNN. Other student athletes potentially exposed to the virus are in quarantine.

The university says the three players had prior violations. "I'm extremely disappointed in these young men and particularly with the three that have been dismissed," U of L men’s soccer head coach John Michael Hayden said in a statement, per the Card Chronicle. "They have demonstrated with their actions now and previously that they do not echo the culture of this program. Our student-athletes are held to a high standard of conduct as representatives of our program and university." U of L athletic director Vince Tyra says the students violated athletic department rules—as well as federal, state, and local ones—and he fully supports the decision. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

