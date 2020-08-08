Sheriff Joe's Loss in Primary May Be Bad News for Trump

(Newser) – Arizona apparently has had enough of "America's toughest sheriff." Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has lost the Republican primary to regain his old job, reports Reuters. His former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, defeated him in a close, three-way race, with Sheridan securing 37% of the vote to Arpaio's 36%. This marks the third loss in four years for the 88-year-old Arpaio, known for his anti-immigration and tough-on-crime policies, notes the New York Times. After losing in 2016 to current Sheriff Paul Penzone, a Democrat, Arpaio lost badly in a run for the Senate in 2018.

story continues below

"I'm a little shocked losing," Arpaio said, per the Arizona Republic. "This will be the last time I run for office." Sheridan, for his part, praised his former boss and said "he will never be irrelevant." Arpaio was very much in sync with President Trump, and his loss may not bode well for the president in Arizona, per the Times. The state, which Trump carried by 5 points in 2016, is widely seen as up for grabs in this year's election. (Sacha Baron Cohen once duped Arpaio.)

