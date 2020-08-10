Report: Big Ten Football Has Been Called Off

(Newser) – The 14 teams of the Big Ten conference have voted overwhelmingly in favor of scrapping this fall's college football season, sources tell the Detroit Free Press. On Sunday, university presidents voted 12-2 in favor of ending fall sports in the conference, with only Nebraska and Iowa voting to play, Dan Patrick said on his radio show. Sources say the conference plans to make an official announcement Tuesday, though presidents are still scrambling to determine how the move will affect other conferences and whether a spring season will be possible. Patrick also said the Pac-12 has decided to cancel its 2020 season, though others are in a "state of flux," per Bleacher Report.

story continues below

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, no longer believes a fall football season is possible during the pandemic. "When we were trying to think about ways to make it safe, we were at a time when there was kind of more control of the virus, and you've got less control of the virus now than we had several months earlier ... when the stay-at-home orders were just starting to be lifted," he told the Free Press. He added that since football is a contact sport, testing of players is necessary and the "turnaround times for for outpatient testing are really unacceptable for being able to safely clear somebody to play." (Read more Big Ten stories.)

