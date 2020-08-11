Disney Wouldn't Air This Episode—Until Now

(Newser) – A politically charged episode of black-ish from 2017 that was shelved by ABC has found a home on Hulu, a corporate sibling of the Disney-owned broadcast network, the AP reports. "I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves," series creator Kenya Barris posted Monday on social media. Barris said he hopes the half-hour episode, titled "Please Baby Please," fulfills its original intent: to inspire vital dialogue about "where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together." He asked producer Walt Disney Television to reconsider making the episode available and, in recognition of "the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed," he said.

story continues below

The change of heart comes amid ongoing protests and calls for broad social change prompted by the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody. When ABC decided to pull the episode from the 2017-18 season and put it on ice, the network lauded black-ish for its deft examination of "delicate social issues" in an entertaining and educational manner. But on this particular episode, "creative differences" couldn't be resolved, ABC said. "Please Baby Please" revolves around the character of Dre telling his infant son a story that reveals his anxieties about the then-fledgling Trump administration; the episode then widens to look at deep social divisions Dre says followed the election of Barack Obama, and the revelation that "not everyone's a fan" of change, as the character puts it.