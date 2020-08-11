What Pandemic? Smash Mouth Performs to Packed Crowd

(Newser) – Pandemic? What pandemic? Smash Mouth performed to a crowd that appeared to be hundreds, if not thousands, strong at a South Dakota biker rally Sunday, Rolling Stone reports. Other musical acts including Buckcherry, Lit, Quiet Riot, Reverend Horton Heat, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and .38 Special are set to appear at the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, being held at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, a biker campground and outdoor venue. In one video of Smash Mouth's set, lead singer Steve Harwell can be heard saying, "Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again. F--- that COVID shit." Few in the crowd appear to be wearing masks or practicing social distancing, but neither of those things are required in South Dakota. The AP reports as many as 250,000 were expected to attend the event, which goes through Aug. 16. (Read more coronavirus stories.)