Viral Reaction Video Lands 'In the Air Tonight' Back Atop the Charts

(Newser) – Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" was No. 2 on the iTunes song sales chart Tuesday, 39 years after it was released. Why? It's all thanks to Tim and Fred Williams, 22-year-old twin brothers from Gary, Indiana, who filmed themselves listening to the song for the first time. The video, which, obviously, features a spontaneous reaction to Collins' famous mid-song drum break, has captivated viewers and gone viral since it was posted July 27, the New York Post reports. "I have never seen nobody drop a beat three minutes in the song!" Fred says in the video.

story continues below

The twins have posted similar reaction videos on their YouTube channel, including another popular one in which they listen to Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and they recently explained to CNN why their videos have proved so popular: "Because we’re Black," Fred says. "We're Black, and they don’t expect us to listen to that type of music." Adds Tim, "We're young, too. It's just rare to see people open these days. People don't open to step outside their comfort zone and just react to music they don't know." (Read more uplifting news stories.)

