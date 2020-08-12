Sarah Palin Has a Few Tips for Kamala Harris

(Newser) – Sarah Palin, the second woman ever to be chosen to share a major party presidential ticket (Geraldine Ferraro was the first, in 1984), has some advice for Kamala Harris, the third woman to be in those particular shoes. The very first item on Palin's six-item list of tips for Joe Biden's new running mate? To "trust no one new," at least not right away, Palin posted on Instagram. But overall, Politico says the advice is "warmhearted"—and "uncharacteristically nonpartisan." Palin also urges Harris not to let herself get "muzzled" by handlers and to remain true to who she is, to have fun, not to forget the women who came before her, and to "fight mightily to keep your own team with you—they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy." CNN notes some of the advice could have been inspired by Palin's infamous run-ins with McCain advisers.

Palin also shared her top two most fun things about running in the VP slot with John McCain: "OTRs," or "orchestrated campaign stops" that were made to look un-orchestrated; she said they can get "bizarre," but that her team made them the second most fun thing. In the No. 1 spot? "Ropeline," Palin wrote. "Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth! The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve, so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they're there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It's who and what they represent that is all that matters!"


