After Trump Complaint, Feds Plan to Change Shower Rules

(Newser) – Weeks after President Trump complained that showers aren't strong enough, the Department of Energy has unveiled plans to loosen a 28-year-old energy law. Last month, Trump said that "when you take a shower, the water doesn't come out." "So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer?" he said, per Reuters. "Because my hair—I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect," he said. The proposed change to energy-saving regulations introduced in 1992 would alter the definition of a showerhead to allow each nozzle, instead of the entire showerhead, to pour a maximum of 2.5 gallons of water per minute.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the energy conservation group Appliance Standards Awareness Project, tells the AP that the proposed change is "silly." With multiple nozzles, "you could have 10, 15 gallons per minute powering out of the showerhead ... probably washing you out of the bathroom," he says. DeLaski says Trump, and anybody else experiencing shower difficulties, should check their home's water pressure and consider replacing their showerhead. “If the president needs help finding a good shower, we can point him to some great consumer websites that help you identify a good showerhead that provides a dense soak and a good shower," he says. (Read more President Trump stories.)

