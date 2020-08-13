Fox Host: 'Something's Going to Happen' to Biden

(Newser) – Fox News host Jeanine Pirro made headlines Wednesday by speculating that "something's going to happen" to Joe Biden before the November election, Business Insider reports. "For some reason, I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn't going to be on the ticket," she said on Fox News' The Five. "I have a sense that something's going to happen before the election and he's not even going to be on the ticket, so don't even ask me if he's going to make the four years." As Pirro shifted to talking about Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, Fox News commentator Dana Perino could be heard in the background saying something like, "Oh, man." Bret Baier, host of Fox's Special Report, later addressed Pirro's remarks.

"First of all, let me just say that I respect Judge Jeanine’s opinions and her fiery passion about things," Baier said, per the Washington Examiner. He then added that Biden "is going to be the nominee. … You're saying that he doesn't make it all the way. The bumper stickers are already printed. It's Biden-Harris, he's going to be the nominee as of next week." Pirro responded that she wishes Biden "all good health, that's not what I'm talking about, he's got the numbers, but things are so crazy right now. I don't know what's happening in the Democrat Party, and that's all I'm saying." Pirro's remarks seem to echo the suggestion in pro-Trump ads that Biden, 77, is mentally or physically unfit to be president. Trump is 74. (Pirro's comments have grabbed headlines before.)

