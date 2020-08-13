 
Kamala Harris' Stepkids Have a Fitting Name for Her

They call her 'momala'
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 13, 2020 12:25 PM CDT

(Newser) – You'll now know her as Joe Biden's running mate—a role that could soon turn Kamala Harris into the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to claim the role of US vice president. To others, she's known as "Momala" and "Kamala Aunty." A personal dive:

  • Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is getting some attention as he could be the first "second gentleman" of the United States. NBC News digs in with a profile of the entertainment lawyer, who has two kids from a previous marriage. It includes Emhoff's telling of how he tumbled into politics after a blind date with the "hot" attorney general of California. They married in 2014.
  • Emhoff's kids, Cole and Ella, both in their 20s, affectionately refer to Harris as "Momala," per O magazine. Harris previously said they all "agreed that we didn't like the term 'stepmom.'" Harris is also close with Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin. "We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional," she's said.

