Bill Maher: Biden Is Not 'Comfortably Ahead'

Yes, Joe Biden leads in all the polls. But Bill Maher doesn't understand why the lead isn't bigger less than three months before Election Day—and he challenged two former presidential candidates to explain it. "Biden's ahead, but he's not, to my view, comfortably ahead. Not for my comfort," Maher said on his HBO Real Time show, per the Hill. "I mean, Hillary was ahead by more at some point. And I just got to ask: What is your party doing against this walking disaster [Trump] that you can't close the gap better than that?" He posed the question to Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang. Snippets of their responses:
- Buttigieg: "The policies of this administration were a disaster, the leadership of this administration is a disaster, we know that," Buttigieg said. "But still, I think there are a lot of folks who heard a message, fraudulent though it was, a message that here's somebody who sees you and cares about you. Now's our chance to change that. And I think Joe Biden is really focused on making sure that we reach out."
- Yang: He said the party has work to do, per Fox News. "I think the Democratic Party has a tendency to deliver a message in a particular way and then say, 'If you don't get that message, it's your fault.' Instead, we should be going to the people where they are and speak to them in a way that they appreciate and understand. I think Republicans, unfortunately, get that to a higher degree than Democrats do."
On another topic, Maher said "cancel culture" has gone too far, and he faulted people for looking backward too much, reports Deadline
. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson "are up for cancellation" because they owned slaves, but they were also products of their time, said Maher. "The country itself is named after a slave trader named Amerigo," he said, adding, "If we're gonna be consistent, I think we're going to cancel God."
