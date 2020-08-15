Lawmaker Names Trump in Criminal Referral

(Newser) – A House Democrat is seeking an investigation into what he calls the Trump administration's "accelerated arson" of the US Postal Service, the New Jersey Herald reports. "I call upon you to open a wide-ranging investigation of Trump's action to interfere with our elections and empanel a grand jury to consider criminal indictments," Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-NJ) wrote state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Friday. In his criminal referral, Pascrell referred to President Trump's Fox News interview in which he "bragged that he is withholding support to the US Postal Service to interfere with voting-by-mail across the country to rig the November 2020 election in his favor." Pascrell also mentioned "the deliberate sabotage of USPS functions" by the Trump administration.

In fact, Trump talked about Democrats' demand for billions of dollars to help the USPS deliver mail-in ballots—and expressed a willingness to block that funding if Dems don't make other concessions. "Now, if we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money," Time quotes him as saying. "That means they can't have universal mail-in voting, they just can't have it." But Pascrell argues that "we do not have much time to prepare" and says several states, including New Jersey, "will absolutely rely" on the USPS. "We simply cannot be polite to corruption," he adds, per Yahoo! News. His request came on the same day Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey's 2020 general election will rely almost entirely on mail-in ballots. (USPS has issued a warning to 46 states.)

