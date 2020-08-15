Shark Attacks Woman, and Husband Is Not Having It

(Newser) – A shark attacked a woman surfing in Australia, but things would have been much worse had her husband not managed quite a feat. Here is how a rescue official in New South Wales describes it: “This fella paddled over and jumped off his board onto the shark and hit it to get it to release her and then assisted her back into the beach," he tells the Sydney Morning Herald. "Pretty full on, really heroic."

The unidentified man's 35-year-old wife, Chantelle Doyle, sustained "severe lacerations" to her right leg but was recuperating in the hospital. Authorities think a juvenile great white attacked her in the incident near Port Macquarie. "The shark wouldn't release her," says the rescue official, and that's when her husband came to the rescue, per the Guardian. Australia has seen five fatal shark attacks so far this year. (Maine just had a rare shark attack.)

