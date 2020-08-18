Tiger Woods' Son, 11, Wins Junior Golf Tournament

(Newser)
–
Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son apparently takes after his famous father. Charlie Woods won a junior golf tournament in Florida last weekend, People reports, and the elder Woods was right beside him, carrying his clubs—an image that went viral on social media. Yahoo Sports reported the Charlie "dominated the field"; he shot a 3-under 33 across nine holes to win by 5. Woods, 44, shares custody of Charlie and daughter Sam, 13, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. "He's starting to get into it, he's starting to understand how to play," Woods told GolfTV in July. "He's asking me the right questions. ... It's been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him." (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)