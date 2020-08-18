A TV Mailman Floats Idea to Help USPS

(Newser) – One of the most famous mailmen—albeit a fictional one—is out with an idea to help the beleaguered Postal Service. John Ratzenberger, who played Cliff on Cheers, recorded a video in which he floated his simple plan, reports CNN. Essentially, people should spend money at the USPS Store, either online or in person. “Why not translate the dollar amount you’re gonna pay for Aunt Tilly’s new hat and just buy her that amount of stamps,” Ratzenberger suggests. “Easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship—and it’s worth something, and it’ll be worth something for a long time."

Besides, he wonders, "how many times is Aunt Tilly gonna be wearing that hat?" Once or twice? "But, how many times will be she using those stamps? That's right, always thinking." Ratzenberger didn't venture into the politics of the current USPS situation, and his offer may not have been exactly altruistic. He recorded the video at the behest of musician Tim Kasher on the Cameo website, reports Rolling Stone. That's where celebs make videos by request for a fee. Ratzenberger's fee typically runs $120.


