Bill Clinton 'Eviscerates' Trump

Plus, Biden officially becomes the Democratic nominee for president on 2nd night of DNC
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2020 12:06 AM CDT

(Newser) NBC News uses the word "eviscerates" to describe Bill Clinton's treatment of President Trump during the former president's speech at night No. 2 of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday. "If you want a president who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man," Clinton said. "Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you’re trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses like a house of cards." NBC notes that the appearance by Clinton, who has spoken at every Democratic convention for more than 30 years, was controversial this year given his history and the #MeToo era. More from the night, which, as the first night, included Republican voices for Joe Biden:

  • Biden is now the official Democratic presidential nominee, the AP reports. In what the Washington Post calls the "first virtual national party roll-call vote," convention delegates announced how many of the state's delegates were pledged to Biden. NBC notes that part of the convention is typically "sleepy" and even "tedious," but the pandemic-induced virtual DNC managed to make it interesting, showing a video that was, essentially, a tour of the USA. The views included Alabama’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, the headwaters of the Mississippi River, a Puerto Rican community recovering from a hurricane, and Washington’s Black Lives Matter Plaza.

