Anderson Cooper Takes the MyPillow Guy to Task

(Newser) – Anderson Cooper is not too happy with the MyPillow creator. The CNN host had Mike Lindell on his show Tuesday night to discuss Lindell's unproven claim that oleander extract treats COVID-19—a claim the Trump supporter reportedly has shared with the president, USA Today reports. "You have no medical background, you're not a scientist," Cooper said during an exchange that got quite heated and included the men talking over one another as they argued. "A guy called you in April, said he had this product. You are now on the board and going to make money from the sale of this product. The reason he reached out to you is because you have the ear of the president, so he gets a meeting with the president, and you stand to make money from this. How do you sleep at night?"

Lindell insisted to Cooper, "This thing works. It's the miracle of all time," adding that HUD Secretary Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon, has declared it to be the "real deal." But Cooper was unimpressed, calling Lindell a "snake oil salesman." There are no public studies on the drug as a treatment in humans, just a laboratory study that was not peer-reviewed, nor is there scientific evidence it would even be safe for humans—as PBS points out, it's a toxic substance. However, according to Lindell, "You're just misconstrued because the media is trying to take away this amazing cure that works for everybody," as he told Cooper. Watch the interview here. Lindell claims Trump is "enthusiastic" about the drug, but questioned on Monday, Trump denied pushing the FDA to approve it. "We’ll look at it. We’ll look it," he said. "We’re looking at a lot of different things." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

