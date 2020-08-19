Trump: 'Don't Buy Goodyear Tires'

(Newser) – With 75 days to go until the election, President Trump is urging Americans to boycott a major manufacturer based in a swing state. The president called for a boycott of Goodyear following a report that workers at a Kansas plant had been told not to wear Make America Great Again hats, Politico reports. A worker at the Topeka plant provided WIBW with a picture from a diversity training slide show that said Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire are acceptable, but not MAGA attire, "All Lives Matter" attire, or anything else with a political slogan. "Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!" Trump tweeted. He added: "This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!"

Goodyear, which is headquartered in Ohio, employs around 64,000 people. The employee who took the photo said the slide was provided by the head office in Akron. The company hasn't commented on the call for a boycott, though apparently Biden hats would also be banned. "Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork," a company spokeswoman told WIBW. "As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues, but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal and otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues." (Read more President Trump stories.)

