Reds Suspend Broadcaster for 'Horrific' Anti-Gay Slur

(Newser) – Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati's games after using an anti-gay slur on air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the "horrific, homophobic remark." Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City, the AP reports. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized. The Reds took the 56-year-old Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game. "The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman," the team said in a statement.

"He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts," the team said. "We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond." Brennaman opened the fifth inning with an apology spoken directly to camera before handing off play-by-play duties. "I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of," he said. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry." After pausing to announce a home run by Cincinnati's Nick Castellanos, Brennaman added: "I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again” and apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports, and his coworkers.