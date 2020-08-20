If Cher Can't Get a Volunteering Gig at the Post Office, Who Can?

(Newser) – First a big TV personality from the '80s floated a plan to help the beleaguered US Postal Service. On Wednesday, Cher jumped into the fray, and her proposal suggested even more direct involvement, starting with a question on Twitter: "Can ppl volunteer at post office!?" A few minutes later, her message became more urgent. "NO, IM NO [sic] KIDDING ... COULD I VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE!?" she wrote. Within the hour, she'd taken even more action, tweeting that she'd called two post offices in Malibu, Calif. "I Said 'Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers,'" she wrote. The "polite" USPS worker on the other end wasn't sure, so she gave Cher the number of a supervisor, the 74-year-old star continued.

The result of that follow-up call? "Sadly, she was rebuffed," TMZ reports. Cher says she was told she needed a background check and fingerprints, for starters. A USPS spokesperson confirmed to CNN that it doesn't use volunteers, though paid jobs are always popping up at the agency, including seasonal ones. Vulture, which seems to be a proponent of Cher as a USPS volunteer, notes that despite that official rejection, the American Postal Workers Union did reply to one of Cher's tweets, writing, "Thank you for standing up for the USPS! If you'd like to DM us, we'd love to talk about how you can get more involved." (Read more Cher stories.)

