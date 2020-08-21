Even Fox Commentators Praised Biden Speech

(Newser) – Democrats worried that the oldest presidential nominee in their party's history would stumble during his big moment will have been reassured by his performance Thursday night—Joe Biden's acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention was widely praised, even by conservative commentators. "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long—too much anger, too much fear, too much division," Biden said. "Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness." Biden, speaking from a hotel ballroom in Delaware, did not speak President Trump's name, referring to him as "our current president." More:

"Conspicuously sharp." Biden made the case for himself as a "competent alternative" to Trump in a "conspicuously sharp performance," writes Niall Stanage at the Hill. "There were virtually no flubs or awkward moments of the kind that Biden is sometimes known for, and—to the organizers’ undoubted relief—no technical problems either," he writes.