Announcer Loses 2nd Gig After 'Abhorrent' Anti-Gay Slur

(Newser) – Another sport is leaving Thom Brennaman behind. The announcer will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast, the AP reports. Fox Sports issued a statement Thursday that said "we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.” Fox also said Brennaman’s remarks were “abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of Fox Sports.” Brennaman had been a part of Fox's NFL announcer lineup since it started televising the league in 1994. He was part of the No. 3 announcer team last season and was paired with analyst Chris Spielman and reporter Shannon Spake. He had also called Major League Baseball games for the network from 1996 to 2014.

The Reds announced late Wednesday that the 56-year old broadcaster, who had been a part of the Reds announcing team since 2007, was suspended. The team also issued an apology for the “horrific, homophobic remark.” The Reds closed their statement by saying they would be addressing their broadcasting team for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond in the coming days. “It was extremely disturbing to hear Brennaman’s homophobic comments wielded so nonchalantly,” says a GLAAD official. “Those in the room with Brennaman should clarify if that level of casual homophobia existed as a constant in the booth, or if anyone stepped in. Players, MLB and the network have acted swiftly to call out Brennaman’s behavior, stand beside the LGBTQ community, and send the message that it’s inexcusable to use such hateful language—mic on or off." (Brennaman has apologized.)