Stealthy Thieves Hit Ninja Museum

(Newser) – The Iga-ryu Ninja Museum in central Japan has a display that shows how "ninjas infiltrated undetected by anyone, and escaped as well." Stealthy thieves managed to do the same thing at the museum earlier this week, the Guardian reports. Authorities say the thieves broke in with a crowbar early Monday, stole a heavy safe containing the weekend's revenue of 1 million yen—around $9,500—and made their getaway in under three minutes. The thieves triggered an alarm but they were long gone by the time police arrived at the museum in Iga city in Mie prefecture, around halfway between Osaka and Nagano.

When police arrived, the 330-pound safe was missing. "It was a three-minute job," a museum official says, per CNN. "It was planned, they must have scoped us out and singled us out." A security camera at the secluded museum captured a man climbing out of the passenger seat of a vehicle and tilting the camera down to face the ground. "While there is no word on the suspects' appearance, there are no suggestions that they were clad head-to-toe in black and armed with shuriken throwing stars," the Guardian notes.


