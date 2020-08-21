This New Music Video Is Smashing YouTube Records

(Newser) – The South Korean K-pop group BTS has dropped its first all-English song and video on YouTube, with record-breaking results. The minute "Dynamite" debuted, somewhere between 3 million and 4 million viewers were watching it concurrently, which could wind up being double the previous record, reports Forbes. The old mark belongs to another K-pop group, the all-girl band Blackpink. BTS might soon be taking down another Blackpink record—total number of views in the first 24 hours. "Dynamite" had racked up more than 53 million views after 9 hours, giving it plenty of time to defeat the record of 86 million.

As for the song itself, Tim Chan of Rolling Stone is impressed, writing that the "bright and breezy" track makes BTS "instant contenders for 'Song of the Summer' honors." He notes that the song was written by the team of David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who also collaborated on the Jonas Brothers’ "What a Man Gotta Do." Variety reports that BTS is scheduled to perform the song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30. (Meanwhile, the K-pop industry has been rattled by a series of suspected suicides among its performers.)

