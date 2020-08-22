A Big First for Amazon's Elite Executive 'S-Team'

(Newser) – Amazon's prestigious "S-team" (short for "senior team"), a group of execs that advises CEO Jeff Bezos, just achieved a big first. Per Business Insider, three members have been added to the elite group, and one of them is Alicia Boler Davis, who joined the company last year and now serves as its VP of global customer fulfillment. What's notable about Boler Davis: She's the first Black member of the team, as well as the fourth female executive to come on board.

Fast Company notes that the addition of Boler Davis, who previously served as head of global manufacturing at General Motors, appears to be the latest move by Amazon to work on its diversity issue, which has seen recent criticism regarding its executive ranks. Christine Beauchamp, the company's fashion chief, and Colleen Aubrey, its VP of advertising, were added to the S-team last year. Meanwhile, consumer chief Jeff Wilke, the second in command at the company, announced on Friday that he'll be leaving Amazon early next year. (Read more Amazon.com stories.)

