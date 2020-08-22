(Newser) – Strange things often happen at fast-food drive-thrus, but luckily for one man at a Taco Bell in Clarksville, Tenn., Sonja Frazier was working the day he drove up to place an order. People reports that on Aug. 12, Frazier and her co-workers noticed that the drive-thru line had suddenly stopped moving, and when her manager checked out the surveillance video, one of the vehicles was facing the wrong way. "It looked like it'd rolled into the drive-thru line and was blocking it," she tells Clarksville Now. When a co-worker went outside to see what was going on, he noticed a man in the driver's seat of the oddly parked van was hunched over the steering wheel. Frazier, 37, ran out to assist him, and when they saw the man had turned blue, she sprung into action.

Even though Frazier has worked at Taco Bell for more than a dozen years, she was a home health-care worker before that, and so she's certified in first aid . The two co-workers pulled the man out of the van, and Frazier, who despite being "extremely scared of COVID-19," started performing CPR. "I [did] CPR until the firetruck came," she said. By the time first responders arrived and took over, the man had regained some of his color. Frazier later found out his name and tracked him down on Facebook to see how he was doing. "He reached back out and said thank you," she says. "He said he wanted to repay me, but this is repayment enough to know he's OK." The two may soon go to lunch—Frazier's treat, she says.


