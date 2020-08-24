Usain Bolt Addresses COVID Rumors in Video

(Newser) – Usain Bolt was thrown a surprise party on Friday for his 34th birthday. Then, a second potential surprise of a nastier nature: The runner is in quarantine and reports have emerged, including from Jamaican radio station Nationwide News, that a weekend coronavirus test came back positive. Bolt himself did not confirm or deny but had this to say in a video posted to Twitter on Monday: "I'm just waking up, and like everybody else I checked social media which is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave because I work. I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and stay here for my friends."

He said he does not have symptoms and is self-isolating while "wait[ing] on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself." He further advised anyone who has had contact with him to quarantine as well. The Guardian reports that contact list could include a number of "sports stars" who were at the party, among them soccer players Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey. The New York Times notes Bolt's girlfriend and infant daughter attended too, and that video footage of the party showed guests dancing in close proximity without masks. There's no word on whether any party guests have tested positive. (Bolt's baby girl has a fitting middle name.)

