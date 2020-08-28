Don't Underestimate Impact of NBA's Short Walkout

(Newser) – NBA practices will resume Friday and games on Saturday after players staged an unprecedented strike over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, per the AP. And while the players were out of action just two days, plenty of observers suggest the impact of their protest will be long-lasting:

New precedent: It will take time to fully gauge the legacy of this protest, writes Jerry Brewer at the Washington Post. But one thing is clear: "There is a new standard of civil disobedience," he writes. Individual athletes have protested previously, but never have we seen such a unified walkout over social justice in any league. "The repercussions for ignoring athletes’ concerns have risen to an unprecedented level. It’s uncomfortable and, for some, infuriating. But this is where we are: A precedent has been set that amends the playbook of purposeful defiance."