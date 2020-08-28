Images From Friday's March on Washington

(Newser) – Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates gathered in DC Friday at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Thousands gathered near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the AP reports, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" address. They gathered on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man—29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha last Sunday—sparking days of protests and violence. Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., spoke at the rally, as did Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd.

Martin Luther King III, a son of the late civil rights icon, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, whose civil rights organization, the National Action Network, planned Friday's event, delivered keynote addresses. "We've come to bear witness, to remain awake, to remember from where we've come and to carefully consider where we're going," King said. "Whether you're here in person or watching on (television networks), thank you for joining us for this March on Washington." The march was shaping up to be the largest political gathering in Washington since the coronavirus pandemic began. Organizers reminded attendees to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the program.


