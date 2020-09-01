Here's What Trump Has to Say About Kyle Rittenhouse

(Newser) – The night before his controversial visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump appeared to back the teen suspected of fatally shooting two protesters in the city. "That was an interesting situation, you saw the same tape that I saw. He was trying to get away from them, I guess, looks like, and he fell and then they very violently attacked him and it was something we're looking at right now and it's under investigation," Trump said of Kyle Rittenhouse, 17. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel notes, however, that the video Trump is referring to starts after Rittenhouse had already allegedly killed one of the protesters. Trump noted multiple times that the investigation is ongoing, but said, "I guess [Rittenhouse] was in very big trouble. He would have been, he probably would have been killed. But it's under—it's under investigation."

The president appeared to be supporting the self-defense argument Rittenhouse's lawyer, who paints the teen as a hero, has made, USA Today reports. As for Jacob Blake, the Black man whose shooting sparked the Kenosha protests, Trump said he is not planning to visit him while he's in the city. He said he's spoken to Blake's mother's pastor, but that "I thought it would be better not to do anything where there are lawyers involved. They wanted me to speak, but they wanted lawyers involved. I thought it was inappropriate so I didn't do that." But the Hill reports that, according to Blake's mother, the family doesn't have a pastor. "I don't know who he talked to. I don't care who he talked to," the elder Jacob Blake told CNN. As for wanting their lawyer involved, "This is not politics. This is about the life of my son and Benjamin Crump represents my family."


