Loretta Lynn Clarifies Kid Rock Marriage Rumors

(Newser) – So, did Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock really tie the knot over the weekend? Turns out ... no. The 88-year-old Lynn, who jokingly hinted on Facebook on Sunday that they'd done just that at her son and daughter-in-law's vow renewal ceremony, clarified on Monday that the pair of good friends was just having a bit of a laugh. "Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun!" she wrote of the 49-year-old singer. "I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke— Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast."

"They always tease each other saying they should just get married!" a source tells E! Online. "Loretta is so witty and funny! She's gotten pretty savvy with social media. She loves hashtags. When they were planning this practical joke she insisted on using the hashtag cougar!" Lynn's granddaughter explained further on Instagram, "Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen!" She says when the preacher told them he was ready for them to say their own vows, "Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy."


