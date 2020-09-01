Samsung's New Phone Costs $2K

(Newser) – Samsung has again unveiled a folding phone with a price tag of almost $2,000—and it says the $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2 won't suffer from the issues that plagued the original Galaxy Fold last year. Samsung says the phone, its third folding phone and one that opens up into a tablet with a 7.6-inch screen, has a redesigned hinge similar to that on the Galaxy Flip, its second attempt at a folding phone, CNBC reports. TechRadar describes the new phone as "better in almost every way, except, perhaps for its name." It will be released on Sept. 18, eight days after Microsoft launches its "Surface Duo" folding phone. The AP notes that Samsung acknowledges that the price tag makes the new phone "definitely a luxury device." It includes a VIP package that CNBC reports will include perks like a prepared meal from a Michelin star restaurant. (Read more Samsung stories.)