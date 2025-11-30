Holiday Shopping, Now With More Bots

When you're stumped by what to get Aunt Myrtle this holiday season, there's a bot for that. Although AI-powered purchases are in early stages, the shopping assistants and agents rolled out by the likes of Walmart, Amazon, and Google can do more than the chatbots of holidays past, reports the AP. The latest versions were designed to provide personalized product recommendations, track prices, and to place some orders through unscripted "conversations" with customers. Those features are on top of shopping updates from AI platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini. In one of the season's most talked-about launches, Google this month introduced an AI agent that can be instructed to call local stores to ask if a desired product is in stock. A look around: