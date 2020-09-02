(Newser) – Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been making the rounds of late to help her ex-boss stump for November. This week, however, the buzz around Sanders is focused on her upcoming memoir, a copy of which the Guardian got its hands on a few days before its release. While other books from erstwhile administration officials/White House staffers and estranged family members have been less than flattering toward President Trump and the inner workings of the White House, Sanders' Speaking for Myself is described by the outlet as "a paean to the president by a loyal follower." Still, the Guardian notes that, with Trump not doing as well with women in the polls as rival Joe Biden, some of the narrative Sanders offers on Trump's "boorish" behavior doesn't help his case—including one eyebrow-raising revelation about an incident concerning Kim Jong Un.

Sanders recalls a session at the Singapore talks in 2018 between Trump and the North Korean leader, where she was taking notes while the two men spoke. She says she looked up for a moment and saw Kim apparently wink at her, which flustered her; she went back to taking notes. Later, Sanders says, while riding back to the airport with Trump and then-chief of staff John Kelly, she relayed what she'd witnessed, which seemed to tickle both the president and Kelly. "Kim Jong Un hit on you!" Trump exclaimed, per Sanders. "He did! He f---ing hit on you!" She says he then added, "Well, Sarah, that settles it. You're going to North Korea and taking one for the team. Your husband and kids will miss you, but you'll be a hero to your country." Speaking for Myself comes out Tuesday.


