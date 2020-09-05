Derby Upset Means No Triple Crown Winner

(Newser) – There will be no Triple Crown winner in the weird world of 2020 sports. Authentic won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, edging out the heavy favorite, Tiz the Law, reports ESPN. This year, the derby actually came after the Belmont Stakes, which was won by Tiz the Law in June. On Saturday, Authentic led from start to finish at Churchill Downs, which was empty of spectators, per the AP. This is the sixth derby victory for trainer Bob Baffert. Jockey John Velazquez rode the winner. The Preakness, the third leg of the Triple Crown, is scheduled to run on Oct. 3. (Read more Kentucky Derby stories.)