Harris: This Could Cost Us the Election

(Newser) – Kamala Harris says foreign interference, doubt cast about the election by President Trump, and voter suppression could potentially cost her and Joe Biden the White House in November. "I am a realist about it. Joe is a realist about it," the California senator said on CNN's State of the Union that aired Sunday, the AP reports. The 2020 election will be held under challenging circumstances. It will be the first US election in over a century to be conducted during a pandemic, which is expected to lead to a massive surge in mail voting. Trump has railed against mail balloting, which he says without proof will lead to voter fraud. And for the first time in decades, both parties will be able to closely scrutinize who casts ballots due to a recent court ruling that wiped out tighter restrictions on poll monitoring.

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies have concluded Russia is once again attempting to interfere in the election by amplifying discord in the country. That all adds up to a volatile environment that Harris says could alter the outcome. "We have classic voter suppression, we have what happened in 2016, which is foreign interference. We have a president who is trying to convince the American people not to believe in the integrity of our election system and compromise their belief that their vote might actually count," Harris said. "These things are all at play." The Hill notes that Trump has consistently denied the allegation that Russian activities helped him win the 2016 election, dismissing it as a "hoax." (See how two votes could make a difference in November.)