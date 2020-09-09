(Newser) – President Trump has a big fan in Norway, and now the possibility of a Nobel Peace Prize, thanks to his somewhat-newfound friend. Fox News reports that Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Trump for the honor based on his role in establishing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, announced last month. "This agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity," Tybring-Gjedde, who also nominated Trump in 2018, said in his letter to the Nobel Committee. Tybring-Gjedde also cited Trump's efforts on the Korean Peninsula and in the Kashmir border dispute. The Daily Beast and Independent point out that any member of a national government or assembly, or even a university professor, can throw someone's name in the ring, and that hundreds of people are nominated each year.

story continues below

The outlet also notes that Tybring-Gjedde is one of the Scandinavian nation's "most well-known anti-immigration cranks," who's made multiple eyebrow-raising statements on the topic. Tybring-Gjedde, however, insists his nomination of the US president shouldn't be downplayed. "I'm not a big Trump supporter," he tells Fox. "The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts—not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing." Obama received the 2009 Peace Prize for "his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples," especially for his "vision of and work for a world without nuclear weapons." Per Sky News, a signing ceremony for the Israel-UAE deal will take place on Sept. 15. (Read more President Trump stories.)

