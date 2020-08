(Newser) – President Trump's surprise announcement Thursday of a Mideast deal involving Israel and the United Arab Emirates is, to say the least, a "big deal," writes Ben Sales in the Jerusalem Post. In a New York Times op-ed, Thomas Friedman goes so far as to call it a "geopolitical earthquake"—and one he likes. Under the broad strokes of the deal, Israel agreed to halt plans (at least temporarily) to annex part of the West Bank. In return, the UAE will establish diplomatic ties with Israel, becoming only the third Arab country to do so after Egypt and Jordan, per Al Jazeera. Coverage:

Friedman: This isn't Anwar Sadat going to Jerusalem or Yasir Arafat shaking Yitzhak Rabin's hand, "but it is close," writes Friedman. "Just go down the scorecard, and you see how this deal affects every major party in the region—with those in the pro-American, pro-moderate Islam, pro-ending-the-conflict-with-Israel-once-and-for-all camp benefiting the most and those in the radical pro-Iran, anti-American, pro-Islamist permanent-struggle-with-Israel camp all becoming more isolated and left behind." He credits Jared Kushner's peace plan for creating the "raw material" from which the deal emerged.