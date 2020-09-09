(Newser)
Little of Europe's largest refugee camp has been left standing after a fire swept through on Tuesday night. The Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos is home to nearly 13,000 people, some 70% of them from Afghanistan but the rest hailing from more than 70 countries, reports the BBC. The New York Times cites a government rep who said the fire "wasn't accidental," though reports that migrants started it haven't been confirmed. The blaze followed news that camp residents were going to be made to quarantine after some three dozen COVID-19 cases emerged. A protest broke out, and the fire picked up speed due to what the AP describes as gale-force winds and the presence of gas canisters. More:
- The camp's formal infrastructure has largely been destroyed, along with a unit that housed 400 unaccompanied children. An aid worker tells the Times "there are thousands of people just sitting on the main road" with nowhere to go, though many children have been placed in hotels or other "safe zones" on the island. The BBC reports police have closed down roads exiting the camp to prevent migrants from entering adjacent towns.