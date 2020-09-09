Biden Outraised Trump by $154M Last Month

(Newser) – President Trump and his Republican Party jointly raised $210 million in August, a robust sum but one dwarfed by the record $364.5 million raised by Democrats and their nominee, Joe Biden. Trump's campaign released its figure Wednesday, several days later than usual and nearly a week after the Biden campaign unveiled its total, the highest for any one month during a presidential campaign. The president's reelection team said it brought in more money during its party's convention than the Democrats did in theirs, and officials insisted they "will have all the resources we need," the AP reports. "Both campaigns are raising massive amounts of money but have very different priorities about how to spend it," said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

"In addition to advertising, President Trump's campaign has invested heavily in a muscular field operation and ground game that will turn out our voters, while the Biden campaign is waging almost exclusively an air war," Stepien said. "We like our strategy better." But the noticeable fundraising gap between the two candidates was certain to further rattle Republicans already nervous about Biden's advantage over Trump in some battleground states that could decide the election. And whispers about a financial disadvantage led Trump himself this week to suggest he may put some of his own fortune into the race.