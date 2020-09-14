Vandal Cuts Cable Car Cord for 2nd Time in 13 Months

(Newser) – Somebody in British Columbia apparently has a massive grudge against the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish. The Mounties say the main cable was cut early Monday, sending gondola cars crashing into the mountain—13 months after the first time it was sabotaged. When the cable was cut in August last year, almost all of the popular tourist attraction's 39 cars fell to the ground, causing up $10 million in damage and putting the gondola out of commission for six months. As in last year's sabotage, the attacker struck around 4am, meaning no staff members or visitors were in the cars and nobody was injured, the BBC reports.

"We're all stunned and shocked," Kirby Brown, the attraction's general manager, tells the CBC. "This individual has no regard for their own life and limb," he says. "They wanted to do what they did, they did it swiftly, they did it with skill." He believes the damage is on a similar scale to last year, although smoke from wildfires has made it impossible for helicopters to survey the area. He says Mounties were on the scene within minutes thanks to a new security system, which Brown says did capture images of a suspect. The Mounties have asked visitors to stay out of the area, including climbing routes and hiking trails. Brown says his team is "not going to let one person take us down" and an order for a new cable was placed at 8am Monday.


