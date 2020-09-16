Kim Kardashian Joins Facebook, Instagram Boycott

(Newser) – One of the Kardashians is going to be harder to keep up with than usual on Wednesday. Kim Kardashian West says she is freezing her Facebook and Instagram accounts for 24 hours as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign to protest misinformation and hate speech, the Guardian reports. "I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda, and misinformation," she tweeted Tuesday. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy." Other celebrities joining the campaign, which was organized by civil rights groups, include Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jennifer Lawrence, reports the BBC. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)