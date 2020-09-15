Federal Security Officer Shot Outside Courthouse

(Newser) – A drive-by shooting wounded a federal security officer outside the US courthouse in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday, and a person was later taken into custody, authorities said. The officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, according to city police and the FBI. Jill McCabe, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Phoenix office, said someone was later detained and there was no indication of a further threat to the public. The court security officer works for the US Marshals Service and was struck in their protective vest, a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the AP.

The FBI said it isn't providing any more details as it investigates. Police had released a photo of a silver sedan spotted leaving the area around the Sandra Day O’Connor US Courthouse. The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies. They were sitting in their parked vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds. The deputies were struck in the head and critically wounded but were expected to recover. The gunman hasn’t been captured, and a motive has not been determined. Federal courthouses have been flashpoints for recent violence, but it's not clear who shot the officer in Phoenix or why.