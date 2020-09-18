US to Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores

(Newser) – It looks like it's going to be harder to download TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday. The Commerce Department said Friday it will ban the Chinese-owned apps from mobile app stores because of national security concerns, reports the Washington Post. The US plans to take additional measures to restrict the use of messaging app WeChat, but the video-sharing app TikTok will get a reprieve from further restrictions until Nov. 12. That could provide time for a possible deal giving Silicon Valley firm Oracle a stake in the company to go through. President Trump has said he wants a US company to own the app.

"The basic TikTok will stay intact until Nov. 12,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network on Friday, per Reuters. TikTok owner ByteDance, a Chinese company, has been in talks with Oracle and other companies in recent weeks to create a new ownership structure under the name TikTok Global. Ross put out an official statement as well: “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party. At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data."