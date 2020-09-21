Noble Gesture From Triathlete Whose Rival Went Off Course

(Newser) – A heartwarming gesture from a triathlete whose opponent almost lost out on the bronze medal is going viral. Diego Méntrida was behind James Teagle in Spain's Santander Triathlon on Sept. 13 when Teagle, who was in third place, took a wrong turn mere yards away from the finish line. Méntrida passed him, but then noticed what had happened and stopped so Teagle could cross the finish line first. The incident is just now making headlines as video of it has been circulating on social media, the BBC reports.

"This is something my parents and my club taught me since I was a child. In my view it should be a normal thing to do," wrote Méntrida in a post thanking supporters. Race organizers ended up awarding him honorary third place, and giving him the same $350 prize Teagle received. Teagle gratefully shook Méntrida's hand as he crossed the finish line. International athletes were describing the gesture as the ultimate in sportsmanship, the Daily Telegraph reports. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

