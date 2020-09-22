Cory Gardner Reveals His Vote on Trump SCOTUS Pick

(Newser) – Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, one of the Republicans who had been seen as a possible flip in the party's push to get a new Supreme Court justice confirmed, won't flip. "When a president exercises constitutional authority to name a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent," he said in a statement. "I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who fits this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm." Axios says it now looks like Republicans will indeed have enough votes to approve whomever President Trump nominates.

story continues below

As for who that will be, Trump has pledged to nominate a woman to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the AP reports. He met on Monday with one of his top contenders, Amy Coney Barrett, and said he will announce his pick by the end of the week, before Ginsburg is laid to rest. He said he may also meet with Barbara Lagoa; sources say those two judges are at the top of the short list. So far, just two GOP senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, have spoken out against rushing a nominee through before the election. Another possible flip, Mitt Romney, has kept quiet on his position, per Fox News. Politico warns Democrats not to assume he will go against the grain, as he did during Trump's impeachment trial, and it also points out that even if he does, VP Mike Pence could break the ensuing 50-50 tie. (Read more US Supreme Court stories.)

