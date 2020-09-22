State of Emergency Declared for Louisville PD

(Newser) – In anticipation of a grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case, Louisville's police department has declared a state of emergency. That means officers will work 12-hour shifts and days off are canceled, NBC News reports. WAVE3 says Louisville appears to be "prepar[ing] for the worst," with concrete barriers being unloaded Monday behind city hall and chain-link fencing being put up on a nearby sidewalk, and CBS News says the city is "holding its breath." Taylor, 26, was shot and killed while asleep in her Louisville home by police officers who entered on a no-knock warrant, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce his office's findings as well as whether any of the three officers involved (only one of whom has been fired from the force) will be indicted.

Protests have calmed down in the city since they were at their height over the summer, but Taylor's name and the call for the officers involved in her death to be arrested remain a rallying cry, and officials appear to be preparing for renewed demonstrations if indictments are not announced. It is not clear when the AG's announcement might be made, nor whether grand jury deliberations have even begun. The FBI and Kentucky state authorities are also investigating Taylor's death. The Louisville PD's state of emergency is active until further notice. (Read more Breonna Taylor stories.)

