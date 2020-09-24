 
My 600-lb. Life Star Is Dead at 41

Coliesa McMillian recently had surgery for weight loss
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2020 5:00 PM CDT

(Newser) – A woman who shared her story on the reality show My 600-lb Life is dead at age 41. No cause of death has been released for Louisiana's Coliesa McMillian, but TMZ reports that she had been suffering from complications of weight-loss surgery performed earlier this year. McMillian weighed 643 pounds when she appeared on the show in March. "If I don't lose this weight, I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die," she said in a preview clip, per Entertainment Tonight. "Because I do feel like a ticking time bomb."

McMillian had suffered a heart attack before appearing on the show. Around the same time, she lost her fiance in a fatal car accident. McMillian told viewers she wanted to lose weight to be around longer for her four daughters. The TLC Network acknowledged her death in a tweet offering condolences to her family. (Another reality show celeb suffered a gruesome bowling injury but is now recuperating.)

